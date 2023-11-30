Parkes Champion-Post
Home/News/Local News

Council votes to support the set up of a vet in Parkes

BM
By Brendan McCool
November 30 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Parkes Shire Council voted to support the facilitation of a permanent veterinarian practice in Parkes. File photo.
Parkes Shire Council voted to support the facilitation of a permanent veterinarian practice in Parkes. File photo.

At their ordinary monthly meeting on Tuesday, November 21, Parkes Shire Council voted to support the facilitation of a permanent veterinarian practice in Parkes.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BM

Brendan McCool

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Parkes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.