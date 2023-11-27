From Bushmans to Parkes: Town name reaches 150th anniversary

The Henry Parkes Museum is celebrating 150 years since the renaming of Bushmans to Parkes on December 1, 2023 and volunteers is inviting the community to join them.
The museum will be having a morning tea to mark the significant milestone at 10am.
They're asking for a gold coin entry donation.
The event will feature a special display of memorabilia, including the timeline of Sir Henry Parkes and his visits to Parkes, a recording of his speech in 1873, copies of letters from the Parkes Progress Committee to Sir Henry Parkes and the Land Department.
