Abilities boosted with new rescue truck

The road crash response and general land rescue capability of the NSW State Emergency Service (SES) at Parkes has received a significant boost, with the keys to a brand new medium rescue truck being handed over on Monday night.
Allowing NSW SES volunteers to operate more effectively when protecting the local community, the vehicle is equipped with the latest rescue tools for use during emergency incidents.
NSW SES Commissioner Carlene York APM handed the vehicle over to volunteers on Monday, November 13, and said it would be a welcome increase in capability to ensure volunteers had the equipment they need to assist their communities.
"Whether it's attending to flood and storm incidents, vertical rescues or freeing people from cars, this Medium Rescue Vehicle is tailor-made to give our volunteers everything they need to continue saving lives," Commissioner York said.
The Parkes Unit is made up of 24 members and responded to 165 incidents over the last 12 months.
NSW Minister for Emergency Services Jihad Dib said the NSW Government was ensuring SES volunteers across the state are equipped and ready to respond to calls for help from the community.
"Last year, we saw the very best out of our SES volunteers who worked tirelessly to safeguard their communities during record flooding events," Minister Dib said.
"This investment will increase our volunteers' responsiveness when the next incident occurs."
In addition to handing over the new keys to the medium rescue vehicle, Commissioner York also presented a 10-year-long service award to Nakita Smith.
Nakita joined the NSW SES in 2010 as a Cadet.
She has been an active member at Forbes, Bathurst, and Lithgow before joining Parkes where she currently serves.
She has served as unit training coordinator at Lithgow and remains an active and valuable member within her unit.
Nakita's dedication to the NSW SES through the years was rightfully recognised.
