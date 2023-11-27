Parkes Champion-Post
Thursday, 30 November 2023
Abilities boosted with new rescue truck

November 27 2023 - 1:45pm
NSW State Emergency Service (SES) at Parkes has received a significant boost, with a brand new medium rescue truck. Image supplied.
The road crash response and general land rescue capability of the NSW State Emergency Service (SES) at Parkes has received a significant boost, with the keys to a brand new medium rescue truck being handed over on Monday night.

Local News

