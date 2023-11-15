Showcase status for Parkes Jockey Club's Cup

It's exciting times ahead for Parkes Jockey Club after one of its premier events has been upgraded to 'showcase status'.
Club president Mark Ross was excited to share the news, saying they have received confirmation from NSW Racing that the Parkes Gold Cup, held every year in May, will be upgraded to showcase status in 2024.
"They have upgraded us because of the promotions we have been doing," Ross said.
This includes added attractions such as hosting Mother's Day markets alongside the races at the Parkes Racecourse.
"And because of the strong commitment we've had from our partners over the years," Ross said.
"This means the races are worth more money and this in turn will attract more horses and people, and give us and the town a bigger exposure."
Just days prior to receiving the news, the club was presented $15,000 in sponsorship from the Parkes Services Club.
"The Parkes Services Club has renewed their partnership with the Jockey Club," Ross said.
"They have now for seven years been a major partner and strong supporter of the club.
"Without their support we would never have got through the pandemic and floods.
"It's really great to have them on board and for all of their help."
Ross said the club also has a lot of other loyal supporters.
The club will be holding Christmas races this year on December 9.
