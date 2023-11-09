Parkes Champion-Post
Local sports share $28k in grant funding, next round opens February

November 9 2023 - 3:02pm
(Back) Cr Bill Jayet (Councillor-Parkes Shire Council), Chloe Allan (Northparkes Mines), Taylor Draper (Currajong Disability Services), Greg Howlett (Parkes Railway Bowling Club), Kellie Ostini (Parkes District Netball Association), Dave Porter (Parkes Touch Association), Peter Bristol (Parkes Golf Club Co-op Ltd), Brian Drabsch (Sporting Shooters Association Parkes Branch), Cr Neil Westcott (Mayor - Parkes Shire Council); front, Ella Donnelly, Madelyn Donnelly, Gemma Orr and Charlotte Orr (Parkes District Netball Association), Brooke Plunkett (Northparkes Mines).Picture supplied
CMOC-Northparkes Mines (Northparkes) and Parkes Shire Council have announced the successful applicants from the latest round of the Sports Grants Funding Program.

