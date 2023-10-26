There's a special friend at Middleton Public School that's been bringing cheer and calm to all students for just over a year now.
The school introduced a wellbeing dog named Mabel who became part of the school family at the start of Term 3 last year.
She has benefited Middleton in many ways in such a short period of time.
Mabel has had a positive impact with school attendance, student wellbeing and has also assisted with improved student learning.
She puts a smile on everyone's face and allows students to focus on their schoolwork.
Evidence shows that having a dog can reduce anxiety.
She also has an impact on the staff wellbeing and visitors to our school are always keen to meet Mabel.
Students commented on the benefits of having Mabel in their classrooms and her presence at school:
"She makes me feel happy and calms me down slowly when I have off days."
"She has helped calm down the people that need help and that are having a hard time."
"Mabel has helped me when I was sad."
"When Mabel is in my classroom everyone is relaxed and focused."
"She makes me happy when she is in the room."
"When Mabel is in my classroom, I feel so relaxed and more engaged in learning."
"Mabel's presence brings me comfort, I enjoy her at our school."
"We speak quietly and we have to be calm."
"When I feel a bit down and I take Mabel for a walk, it cheers me up."
The students at Middleton Public School are invited to wear red and bring a gold coin donation to school this Friday, October 27 in support of the Daniel Morcombe Foundation.
Middleton School use a number of free resources from the foundation for its PDHPE lessons. By participating in this fundraising day is the school's way of giving something back.
The Day for Daniel is Australia's largest child safety education and awareness day and is held annually on the last Friday of October, honouring the memory of 13-year-old Daniel Morcombe. Parents, carers, and educators are encouraged to start a conversation with children and young people about personal safety.
