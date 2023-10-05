Police officers and their families gathered at services around the country on Friday to mark National Police Remembrance Day.
A service for the Central West Police District was held at the Holy Family Catholic Church in Parkes at 11am that also saw the attendance of Parkes and Forbes mayors and councillors, and community members.
The day honoured the 275 officers nationally who have lost their lives in the line of duty, as well as those serving in the NSW Police Force who have lost their lives through illness or other circumstances.
After the official party was piped in by Senior Constable Alex Woolstencroft and following an address from Acting Superintendent Marc Beckinsale, Senior Constable Dan Greef read this year's honour roll.
As the 17 names of those in Australia who have passed in the previous 12 months were read - including one in Parkes, Probationary Constable Harrison Brock Holford - Sergeant Stuart Milne and Senior Constable Natalie Rolfe lighted a candle for each of them.
Parkes Acting Inspector Ged Ryan, Chief Inspector Dave Maher of Orange and State Member for Orange Phil Donato also laid a wreath.
"Today is a day of great significance for those involved in policing," Acting Superintendent Beckinsale said on Friday.
"These 275 names are a solemn reminder of the dangers of policing... Law enforcement is not just another job... it takes extraordinary commitment.
"Please know the legacy you leave is for others to follow."
The day coincided with the retirement of police chaplain Father Barry Dwyer OAM of Parkes, ending a remarkable 40-year career.
Acting NSW Police Commissioner Dave Hudson said each year on September 29 they pause to remember these officers for their courage and selfless dedication to protecting the community.
"We also pay our respects to the families, friends and colleagues left behind, who will forever mourn the loss of their loved one," he said.
"Their sacrifice will never be forgotten."
NSW Premier Chris Minns said the day was also about showing support to all serving officers and thanked them for their commitment to serve their community.
READ ALSO:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.