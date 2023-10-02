Parkes Champion-Post
Marie Davis of Parkes turns 100 years old

By Newsroom
Updated October 2 2023 - 6:15pm, first published 4:55pm
Marie Davis has celebrated her 100th birthday with family gathering for the very special occasion.

