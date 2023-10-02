Marie Davis has celebrated her 100th birthday with family gathering for the very special occasion.
Marie was born on September 14, 1923, right here in Parkes, and her seven children and their families gathered here for the celebrations a century on.
Donna Davis, Julie and Anthony Burke, Kate and Doug Fraser, Laraine and Keith Alexander, John and Robyn Davis, Jeff and Gail Davis, Anthony and Kaylene Davis were all able to spend time with their mother for the big day.
Marie has spent her entire life in Parkes: she's the daughter of Ethel and Jack Davis and grew up with three brothers Dick, Lex and John, and two sisters Ella and Barbara.
Marie's father worked as a dairy farmer on the family property "Reeds Dale" which was a selection of land at the Currajong township, which became Parkes.
She helped her parents with running the dairy and milking cows from a young age, attending the Deep Lead school on the Back Trundle Road where the local gun club is now.
Marie attended the Convent high school in town for a year but finished when she was 14 to help her mother, who was living with ill health, to care for her siblings and to help on the farm.
Marie was 20 when she married Darcy Davis - and yes, they shared the same surname but their families weren't connected.
Darcy was then posted to Moratai in the Philippines where he served with the AIF for two years.
The couple spent happy years raising their family of seven children: John, Laraine, Jeffrey, Kathryn, Donna, Julie and Anthony.
Once they were at school, Marie went to work at Howards Store and Meagher's (or Grace Bros) in the coffee shop right through to retirement.
Marie is a lover of fine china, tennis, watching ballet, musicals and cheering on the North Queensland Cowboys rugby league team.
She now has 21 grandchildren, 33 great grandchildren and eight great, great grandchildren.
