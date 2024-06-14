What's on in and around Parkes: yard dog trials this weekend

PARKES YARD DOG TRIALS
June, 15 and 16
From 7:15am dogs from around NSW will be rounding up sheep at the Parkes Showground. Free entry for spectators to watch six categories including maiden, novice, junior, encourage, local and open. There will be a coffee van on sight each morning as well as a BBQ run by Parkes Headquarters RFS available on both days.
BOGAN GATE TRASH AND TREASURE
Saturday, June 15
At the Bogan Gate Memorial Town Hall the trash and treasure markets will be held from 8am to 1pm. Pick up a bargin and browse the range of market stalls.
GETTING WOMEN ELECTED
Saturday, June 15
At the Cooke Park Pavilion from 11am a free workshop will be open to women to encourage and support women to stand for the upcoming local government elections in September. More information can be found on eventbrite.com
CHILLFEST
Friday, June 21
Gear up for an enchanting family evening at ChillFest from 6-10pm, the perfect kickoff to Forbes' Frost and Fire at the Forbes Ski Dam. Glide and twirl on our synthetic ice-skating rink beneath the stars, indulge in delightful treats from food stalls, and join us for a cosy family movie night in the Youth and Community Centre. Tickets at 123.tix
FROST AND FIRE
Saturday, June 22
A night full of live music with friends and family, around the fire buckets with great food. And this year Forbes' own Vera Blue is coming home as our feature act.
PARKES BRICK SHOW
Saturday, June 22
For the first time ever, Playwell Events are excited to be heading to the Parkes Services Club with their amazing LEGO exhibition. Featuring over 30 tables of custom built LEGO models and ever-popular play tables. Tickets at trybooking.com.
BOARD GAMES NIGHT
Saturday, June 22
Free board games night from 4-9pm at the Parkes Presbyterian Church bring your favorite games or just join in with someone else. This is an event for people who love board games and want to meet others who do too. Bring your own snacks/drinks or buy cans & chips at the event.
PAPER PEONY WORKSHOP
Saturday, June 29
Join The Flower Fold at the Paper Peony Workshop in Marramarra Makerspace Studio and learn how to create beautiful paper peonies from 2 to 4pm. $65 per person. To register and find more information head to eventbrite.com
PCYC PEAK HILL COMMUNITY OUTREACH
Wednesday, July 3
At Peak Hill Central School PCYC will be holding a community event straight after school from 3:30 to 5:30pm. Activities, face painting, hair braiding, sausage sizzle and more not to miss!
PARKES SHOW
August 27 and 28
TRUNDLE BUSH TUCKER DAY
Saturday, September 7
NORTHPARKES 30 YEARS
Saturday, October 5
To celebrate 30 years of operations, Northparkes would like to thank the community for their support over the years. We would like to invite you to a family friendly festival where you will hear some fantastic music while wandering the food stalls, tasting local beer and wine and there will also be rides for the kids. The one and only Daryl Braithwaite will be the night's headline act. secure your free ticket via 123tix.
TRUNDLE ABBA FESTIVAL
Saturday, October 19
