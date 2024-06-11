Parkes Champion-Post
Parliamentary inquiry hears of Parkes flood experience

Updated June 11 2024 - 5:39pm, first published 5:37pm
The State Emergency Service heading into floodwaters at Tichborne on November 14, 2022.
Isolation, uncertainty and mixed responses from insurers in the wake of an unprecedented Parkes flood event have been raised at a Parliamentary Inquiry's central west hearings.

Local News

