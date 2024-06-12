Parkes Champion-Post
Top day trackside at Parkes Picnic Races

By Brendan
Updated June 26 2024 - 1:32pm, first published June 13 2024 - 9:16am
Photos by Jenny Kingham.

Despite the racing having to be called off due to the wet conditions on the track, the social side of the 2024 Parkes Picnic Races went ahead.

