Top day trackside at Parkes Picnic Races

Despite the racing having to be called off due to the wet conditions on the track, the social side of the 2024 Parkes Picnic Races went ahead.
Parkes Picnic Races' Tim Keith described the occasion as 'a really fantastic day' despite the fact they didn't have any races running in the waterlogged Parkes track.
Approximately 1500 people still came through the gates to support the event regardless of the lack of racing.
Entry to the course was free.
While it wasn't a massive crowd, Mr Keith said numbers weren't bad considering there were no races on.
Mr Keith said the weather was pleasant and not too cold for the entertainment the club had provided.
"We had a good afternoon. (Band) Foxy Cleopatra remained very popular and they played right through to a bit after 5pm," he said.
The Parkes Picnic Races Committee are hoping for better weather at next year's event.
The committee will be hosting their annual general meeting in September and will start planning for the 2025 Picnic Races in earnest in February, Mr Keith said.
For those who want to be involved in helping organise and planning the 2025 Parkes Picnic Races, Mr Keith encourages them to reach out to the committee members.
Mr Keith said he would like to thank the current Parkes Picnic Races Committee for all of the hard work they do
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.