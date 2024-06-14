Parkes Champion-Post
Parkes Champion-Post's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Great day at Trundle markets as many 'take a chance' and pick up tickets in ABBA quilt

June 14 2024 - 3:02pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

On Saturday, May 11 many made the morning drive out to Trundle for the Trundle Mother's Day Markets.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Parkes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.