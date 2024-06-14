Great day at Trundle markets as many 'take a chance' and pick up tickets in ABBA quilt

On Saturday, May 11 many made the morning drive out to Trundle for the Trundle Mother's Day Markets.
The Memorial Hall was filled with lots of goodies for everyone of all ages.
There was face painting for the kids to enjoy and lots of treasures to be purchased.
The Trundle CWA ladies were also selling tickets for the magnificent ABBA quilt that has been hand made by locals.
The Trundle Patchwork Princesses including Robyn Taylor, Pam McGrath, Rosemary Leighton, Karen Quade, Carmel Berry and Pam Crowley all had a hand in creating the quilt and with the help from Marcelle from Marcelle's Patchwork Cottage Parkes, who kindly donated her services, the ABBA quilt was made.
Tickets are only $5 for your chance to win the ABBA quilt.
The lucky winner will be drawn on Saturday, October 19 at the 2024 Trundle ABBA Festival.
Why not "Take a Chance", at winning the beautiful quilt.
Pictures by David Ellery.
