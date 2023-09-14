Parkes Champion-Post
Home/News/Local News
What's on

Water flows into Parkes Wetlands, thousands of water plants need planting

By Newsroom
September 14 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The first drops of water have trickled into Parkes Wetlands and while it's only small amounts so far, waterbirds have already been observed returning to the area. Photo supplied
The first drops of water have trickled into Parkes Wetlands and while it's only small amounts so far, waterbirds have already been observed returning to the area. Photo supplied

The first drops of water have trickled into Parkes Wetlands, supplying the site for the first time in more than five years.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Parkes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.