Parkes Champion-Post
Thursday, 30 November 2023
Home/News/History

Recognition 40 years late for Parkes' fire heroes

Christine Little
By Christine Little
November 30 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
One of the many frightening scenes of what could have been a very devastating fire at the Mobil fuel depot in East Street on the rail line on May 23, 1983.
One of the many frightening scenes of what could have been a very devastating fire at the Mobil fuel depot in East Street on the rail line on May 23, 1983.

State Member for Orange Phil Donato has stood before NSW Parliament to recognise the courage and heroism of the Parkes firefighters who responded to a rail tanker fuel fire in 1983.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Christine Little

Christine Little

Parkes Champion Post editor

I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Parkes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.