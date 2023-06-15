Pink Up Parkes is returning this October and its committee is looking for eager members of the community to join their team to make it another spectacular and successful campaign.
They're looking for anyone who can join their fundraising efforts in the lead-up to and during October, when they will be working towards a pinking-up Parkes and raising funds for the McGrath Foundation Breast Care Nurses.
"We are welcoming Expressions of Interest from the community to be part of our committee who are passionate about our community and its people," secretary Marg Applebee said.
"Our committee works hard on many different projects during October and in the lead-up to October and this is only done with fabulous teamwork."
Contributions big and small are welcome.
"We realise there are a lot of demands put on volunteers, so we have lots of opportunities to contribute," Marg said.
A short EOI can be filled in and submitted. The link to the EOI can be found via the Pink Up Parkes social media links on Facebook and Instagram @pinkupparkes or contact secretary Marg Applebee.
"Our next meeting is to be held on Tuesday, June 20, but you are welcome to contact us at any time.
Do you want to know what is driving our committee?
In Australia, one in seven women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime. Breast cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer in women in Australia.
It is estimated that 57 people will be diagnosed with breast cancer in Australia every day. 20,428 women and 212 men are expected to be diagnosed with breast cancer in Australia this year
There are currently 200 McGrath Breast Care Nurses in communities across Australia, who have supported over 123,000 families since 2005. It costs around $140,000 to fund a McGrath Breast Care Nurse for a year, including training and development.
"We are fortunate to have a McGrath Breast Care Nurse based in Parkes, supporting patients and their families in Parkes, Forbes, Condobolin, Trundle, Tullamore, Tottenham and Peak Hill. We have so many reasons to be fundraising," Marg said.
If you are unable to contribute to our committee, you can help support the Pink Up Parkes campaign in so many other ways: Pink Up Your Business; Pink Up Your School; hold a Pink Up event; fundraise; talk about it with your friends; attend a Pink Up Parkes event; donate and... support the Pink Up Parkes Campaign on social media.
We hope to have our campaign information online soon. Keep a check on our social media and in the paper.
Please note that our committee is run by volunteers and we will do our best to provide information ASAP. For further information email pinkupparkes@gmail.com or contact PUP secretary Marg Applebee on 0418 611 053.
