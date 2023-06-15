Parkes Champion-Post
Home/News/Local News
What's on

Pink Up Parkes returns in October and its committee is looking for helpers

By Newsroom
June 15 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pink Up Parkes Committee members at the fundraising dinner at the Parkes Services Club in 2019. Picture supplied
Pink Up Parkes Committee members at the fundraising dinner at the Parkes Services Club in 2019. Picture supplied

Pink Up Parkes is returning this October and its committee is looking for eager members of the community to join their team to make it another spectacular and successful campaign.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Parkes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.