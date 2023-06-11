Parkes Champion-Post
Moving Harvest Machinery USB free to help keep roads safe during sowing

By Newsroom
June 12 2023 - 8:30am
There are over 800 free USBs available for agricultural machinery owners and operators so call into your local retailer, supply store or council office. Picture supplied
Agricultural machinery owners and operators are invited to get road ready ahead of the 2023 sowing season, by picking up a free 'Moving Harvest Machinery' USB from all agricultural machinery retailers and rural supply stores in the Parkes, Forbes and Lachlan Shires areas.

