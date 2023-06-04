Parkes Aquatic Centre is set to receive a complete overhaul of its female amenities thanks to the NSW Government's Female Friendly Community Sport Facilities Program.
The $497,705 project will result in substantial upgrades to the toilet and shower facilities and introduce 10 private changerooms and a roof overhead to provide a safe and secure space for females of all ages and abilities at the pool.
Upgrades to the facilities will include new shower and toilet cubicles, hot water services, upgraded change cubicles, a new insulated roof, additional seating and refreshed paint and tiles throughout.
"The upgrade will be a most welcome improvement to the current state of the facility with the changerooms having been relatively unchanged since the 1960s," Mayor Ken Keith OAM said.
"The 10 new private changerooms will provide a much-needed space for females to feel comfortable and safe when they are getting changed, with a brand-new roof to provide additional privacy and weather protection."
During summer, the pool is an important social gathering precinct for people of all ages and demographics, and Cr Keith said the provision of suitable facilities for females is essential to encourage not only active lifestyle choices, but also social interaction, especially among peers.
Councillor Ken McGrath added that Parkes often hosts regional and state level events for swimming throughout the season and the upgrade of these facilities will ensure the continuation of these fantastic opportunities that bring people from near and far to the shire.
The project is expected to be completed towards the end of September 2023, just in time for the next swimming season at the start of October.
Further information about the Female Friendly Community Sport Facilities and Lighting Upgrades Grant Program is available on the NSW Government's Office of Sport website at www.sport.nsw.gov.au/.
READ ALSO:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.