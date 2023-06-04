Parkes Champion-Post
Female amenities at Parkes Pool to receive major upgrade

By Newsroom
June 5 2023 - 9:00am
The female amenities at the Parkes Aquatic Centre, which have been relatively unchanged since the 1960s, will receive a substantial upgrade this year. File picture
Parkes Aquatic Centre is set to receive a complete overhaul of its female amenities thanks to the NSW Government's Female Friendly Community Sport Facilities Program.

