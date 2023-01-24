Parkes Champion-Post
Dr Christina Carroll, Dr David Harwood to retire after caring for Parkes patients for more than 30 years

Christine Little
By Christine Little
Updated January 25 2023 - 12:07am, first published January 24 2023 - 11:58pm
After more than 30 years devoted to the health of the Parkes community, and more practising medicine, husband and wife Dr David Harwood and Dr Christina Carroll are retiring. A celebratory morning tea is planned for February.

Long serving doctors to the Parkes community Dr Christina Carroll and Dr David Harwood are retiring.

