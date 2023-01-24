Long serving doctors to the Parkes community Dr Christina Carroll and Dr David Harwood are retiring.
The pair, who are also husband and wife, have been serving the community for more than 30 years at Ochre Health Medical Centre, the Parkes Hospital and nursing homes.
To celebrate and recognise their enormous contribution, there will be a retirement morning tea for them both on Saturday, February 11 and Ochre Health Parkes practice manager Elle McCutcheon says the invitation is open to all patients, colleagues, friends and community members.
It'll take place at the Cooke Park Pavilion at 10am.
"It's a lovely opportunity to say thank you and farewell," Ms McCutcheon said.
Dr Carroll graduated in medicine from the University of Queensland in 1977. She has worked within the hospital system in Queensland and Western Australia, and has broad experience in rural general practice.
She also served for several years as a principal examiner for the Australian College of Rural and Remote Medicine (ACRRM).
Dr Harwood arrived in Parkes in February 1991 to continue his career as a general practitioner with his wife and their three children.
He's worked as a rural GP throughout Australia, serving as relieving medical officer at Royal Brisbane Hospital; medical officer at Kingaroy, Mount Isa and Gladstone District Hospitals; procedural GP at Tewantin in Noosa Headlands and Norfolk Island Hospital and medical officer (procedural), superintendent and rural RFDS coordinator for Derby Regional Hospital in WA before returning to rural procedural generalist practice in Parkes.
At the end of 2018, Dr Harwood retired from obstetric and anaesthetic on-call duties at the Parkes Hospital after 40 years of medical practice, 39 of which have been devoted to rural and remote patient care.
I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au
