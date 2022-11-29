The 2023 Parkes Elvis Festival will see 19 of the top Elvis Tribute Artists from across Australia and overseas compete for the title of Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist, Australia's top prize for budding Elvis performers.
The contest is serious business for semi-professional and professional artists and is part of a worldwide search for artists who are the best representation of the Legacy of Elvis Presley, officially endorsed by Elvis Presley Enterprises.
Across two momentous days, leading Elvis tribute artists will compete for the opportunity to represent the Parkes Elvis Festival in the semi-final round of the 2023 Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist in Memphis during Elvis Week in August 2023.
With $5000 in prize money, US$2000 in vouchers from B&K Costume Co. and a cruise on P&O's Tribute to The King cruise up for grabs, the competition promises to be fierce.
Heats will take place on Friday, January 6 with the exciting finals on Saturday, January 7.
This year's contestants are:
NSW:
VICTORIA:
QUEENSLAND:
SOUTH AUSTRALIA
NEW ZEALAND
JAPAN
WESTERN AUSTRALIA
UNITED KINGDOM
The Parkes Elvis Festival returns from Wednesday, January 4 to Sunday, January 8, 2023, for its 30th year. It will see more than 24,000 people make the annual pilgrimage to Central NSW for the biggest tribute to The King in the Southern Hemisphere. The 2023 event theme celebrates Elvis' most successful film at the box office Blue Hawaii.
READ ALSO:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.