Parkes Champion-Post

Parkes Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist contestants for 2023 revealed

By Newsroom
Updated November 30 2022 - 10:22am, first published 10:09am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The 2023 Parkes Elvis Festival will see 19 of the top Elvis Tribute Artists from across Australia and overseas compete for the title of Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist, Australia's top prize for budding Elvis performers.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Parkes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.