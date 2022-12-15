Parkes Champion-Post
Ray and Cherie Bennett share how they survived Eugowra's 'inland tsunami' flood event

By Renee Powell
Updated December 15 2022 - 4:10pm, first published 4:00pm
Imagine, just try to imagine, the force of the water that tossed aside this steel footbridge, pictured below, and reduced its concrete surrounds to rubble.

