It's estimated 6000 tonnes of asphalt will be needed before the Newell Highway can open to traffic south of Forbes again.
There is still floodwater over the national highway south of Forbes, Transport for NSW says, with water pumps brought in to allow repair work to start.
It's now six weeks since floodwaters forced the closure of the Newell, with Transport for NSW not yet indicating when the road might open.
"Transport for NSW is working to reopen the Newell Highway as soon as possible, and thanks motorists for their patience during this unprecedented and extended flooding of the western NSW road network," a spokesperson said in response to The Forbes Advocate's enquiry.
The highway has suffered extensive flood damage and there is still water 50mm deep over the road surface in some locations, the spokesperson said.
There are large sections of missing pavement up to 300mm deep.
Transport for NSW is now building levee banks along the roadsides and pumping water out so they can repair the road surface, the spokesperson said.
There are six key locations, and three have been restored.
"To ensure the road surface is dry enough for repairs, crews build small levee banks, called earth bunds, along the side of the road and then pump the floodwater from the highway," the Transport for NSW spokesperson said.
"After crews have removed the water from the road surface, they can begin rebuilding the road before finally placing a thick layer of asphalt over the damaged sections.
"About 6000 tonnes of asphalt is expected to be required to complete this work along the Newell."
Rob Allen, owner of Rob Allen Livestock Transport in Forbes, said the flooding had significantly added to his travel times.
"It has added at least an hour to any job, sometimes much more," Mr Allen said.
"The extra travel is affecting the business with more wear and tear on the truck and more fuel costs for the same fee.
"It is not only that, but the increased heavy vehicle traffic on back roads is breaking up these surfaces which were never meant to carry these loads."
Transport for NSW was forced to close the section to light traffic and towing vehicles on October 27 due to significant pavement damage with heavy vehicles allowed continued access to help with movement of freight before the section was closed to all traffic on October 31.
With many of our regional roads now open, the detour is via Mid Western Hwy and Henry Lawson Way.
READ ALSO:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.