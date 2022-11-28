Parkes Champion-Post

Donate a gift to Salvos Christmas Appeal at its Parkes store or Red Cross Rooms

By Renee Powell
Updated November 29 2022 - 12:45am, first published November 28 2022 - 11:02am
The tree is up, and the Salvos are now accepting donations to brighten Christmas for families in need.

