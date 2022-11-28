The tree is up, and the Salvos are now accepting donations to brighten Christmas for families in need.
Christmas is always the busiest time of the year for the Salvos, Major Sandra Walmsley said, but this year they'll need all our support to ensure no child goes without a gift.
"If you can afford to lend a hand or make a donation, you'll be making a huge difference to those locals who are really struggling," Major Walmsley said.
"We are in need of toys, brand new and unwrapped and non-perishable food which can be dropped off at our Family Stores, KHub or Red Cross Rooms (Parkes)."
During the Christmas period last year, thanks to the generosity of the Australian public, The Salvation Army nationally distributed:
Forbes/Parkes Salvos will be supporting a number of local events this year, including the Havannah House Christmas Day Lunch.
"Leaving no one in need also means leaving no one lonely this Christmas," Major Walmsley said.
"We would love to see you at any of our events, church services or community programs during the festive season.
"For those needing food or gifts, or feeling down or lonely this Christmas, please reach out to us at Forbes and Parkes Salvos by calling (02) 6852 2133.
"For financial and emergency assistance, please reach out to our national financial support service on 02 8775 7988 (9am-4pm Monday to Friday)."
You can also drop in to the Salvos' local family stores.
The Salvation Army encourages community members looking for affordable Christmas shopping options to consider Family Stores.
Not only will you save on your Christmas shopping, but 100 per cent of the profits raised support The Salvos' community work across the country.
"Most importantly, take time to remember what matters most at Christmas - connection, community, friends and family," Major Walmsley said.
"Reach out to people. Spend time with those you care about. And if Christmas is a hard or lonely time for you, remember that your local Salvos family is always just down the road.
"From all of us at The Salvos, we wish you a peace and hope-filled Christmas."
You can find all the Christmas event information at salvationarmy.org.au/events, or donate to The Salvation Army's Christmas Appeal at salvationarmy.org.au or by calling 13 SALVOS (13 72 58).
