Parkes Champion-Post

Roads, funding come into focus as Nationals candidate Tony Mileto prepares to take on Phil Donato for seat of Orange

Dominic Unwin
By Dominic Unwin
Updated October 20 2022 - 11:21am, first published 11:18am
Orange City councillor and Nationals candidate for Orange Tony Mileto has revealed the reasons he put his hand up for the 2023 state election. Picture by Carla Freedman

He may be running as The Nationals candidate for the seat of Orange but don't expect to see Tony Mileto donning the traditional akubra hat on the campaign trail.

Journalist

Reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

