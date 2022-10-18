Parkes Champion-Post

Tony Mileto wins preselection to represent the Nationals in the race for the seat of Orange in the 2023 NSW Election

October 18 2022 - 4:13am
NSW Nationals candidate for Orange Tony Mileto (left) and State Electorate Council Chair Kate Hazelton (right). Picture supplied.

Orange councillor Tony Mileto will go head-to-head with Shooters, Fishers and Farmers incumbent Phil Donato in the race for the seat of Orange in March.

