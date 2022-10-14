Forbes Medicine and Mind has been honoured for their preventative health work at an awards ceremony at the Australian Association of Practice Management National Conference on the Gold Coast.
The Pen CS Awards were held at the conference, and the Forbes medical practice won The Quality Improvement Initiative of the Year Award for their work to identify patients eligible or overdue for a cervical screening test.
Forbes Medicine and Mind used Pen CS systems to identify and encourage eligible and overdue patients to participate in a Cervical Screening Test.
When the project commenced, 43.92 per cent of their eligible patients had recorded an up-to-date test.
By August 2022, 65 per cent of the eligible patients had now been tested for cervical cancer as a preventative step.
This is a 25 per cent increase and puts the practice three per cent above the national average of cervical screening test participation in Australia by three per cent.
Nurse manager Nadine Moxey said it had been important to the practice to increase their screening rates - particularly with how preventative care had been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Pen CS's clinical audit tool enabled them to do that, and Nadine was delighted to accept the award on behalf of the "amazing" team.
"Our practice team is so excited to win the Quality Improvement Initiative of the year," she said.
"To have our cervical screening project recognised nationally is incredible.
"We wanted to focus on women's health and increase the cervical screening rates for our patients, especially after the effect the COVID-19 pandemic had on preventative health."
In accepting the award, Mrs Moxey told the conference the practice opened its doors in 2019.
"We have one GP - Dr Richard Draper - today we have close to 1900 active patients and a practice team comprising of eight staff," she said.
"Our entire practice team is passionate about delivering exceptional care to our patients.
"I would like to thank Pen CS for this award and the Western Primary Health Network for their ongoing support."
The awards were presented on Wednesday, October 12, the 20th anniversary of the Bali bombings where 202 people lost their lives, including three from Forbes.
"I would like to dedicate this award to my husband Greg, a survivor of the bombings, and to those who cared for the victims, the families who lost loved ones, and all other survivors," Mrs Moxey said.
"They are never far from my thoughts."
The Awards celebrate data-driven quality improvement in General Practice and Aboriginal Medical Services.
"Healthcare providers are engaged and keen to understand how to leverage health informatics tools, like CAT and Topbar, for better patient management," Pen CS Chief Executive Officer Edweana Wenkart said.
"The 2022 Pen CS Awards received nearly 100 nominations this year and we are proud of our nominees who demonstrate a commitment to data-driven quality improvement in primary care," she said.
"We also acknowledge the Primary Health Networks and Aboriginal Community Controlled Health Organisation who are a driving force behind continuous quality improvements for better patient outcomes."
