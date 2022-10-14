Parkes Champion-Post

Forbes Medicine and Mind recognised for preventative health initiative at 2022 Pen CS Awards

By Newsroom
Updated October 14 2022 - 10:21am, first published 10:20am
2022 Pen CS Quality Improvement Initiative of the Year Award Winner, Forbes Medicine and Mind, nurse manager Nadine Moxey with award presenter Kylie Payne at the Pen CS Awards on the Gold Coast on October 12. Picture courtesy of AAPM

Forbes Medicine and Mind has been honoured for their preventative health work at an awards ceremony at the Australian Association of Practice Management National Conference on the Gold Coast.

