The community has begun working on an amazing project that has been planned and prepared for the past two years, an impressive mural that will form the centrepiece at Adavale Lane Community Centre.
Three hundred separate 14 inch x 11 inch canvases make up the mural.
The theme of the massive nine metre by four metre design is "who we are and where we live".
Farmers and property owners in the area were invited to submit photos that they had taken that depict and represent the landscapes and activities of general farm life in images of their district.
These were compiled into different categories such as sheep, cattle, shearing, people on farms, hay, crops, harvesting, dust storms etc:. and emailed out to all families who supplied contact details.
People in the community then voted on their favourite images in different categories.
The most popular photos in each category formed the subject matter of the mural.
Daneille Diener, secretary of Adavale Lane Hall is coordinating the project with the support and encouragement of the hall committee - president Greg Diener, vice president Heather Green, treasurer Stacey Townsend, Lisa Bicket, Jane Oram and Mick Green.
Daneille is a visual arts teacher with 25 years' experience and is passionate about creating this opportunity to celebrate rural farm life.
She has planned and organised the mural to result in quality depictions and paintings through preparing detailed drawings, and a step by step method and approach to painting.
Daneille runs the painting workshops and is always on hand to help.
She involves all ages and abilities and sees the mural project as an opportunity to bring the community together to work as a team and build the image.
"The photos were transformed into a collage and then detailed drawings inside a grid using Photoshop," Daneille explained.
"Each section of the grid forms one canvas and effectively takes a complicated image and breaks it down into simple parts.
"The design grid was transferred to canvas and drawn up in detail to ensure the images would line up."
Daneille said when the canvases containing parts of images are completed, they will be arranged back together and form a large detailed painting that will fill the northern wall of the hall, above a new kitchen.
"The result is a wonderful interpretation and variation in colour and tone when assembled to make up a large mural," she said.
"Often the overall result takes on a patchwork effect that reflects a group effort and bringing a community together. This is an ideal way of creating a collaborative project through community engagement."
The mural has been funded by Create NSW and Parkes Shire Council. Officeworks in Dubbo has generously donated paint brushes and colour copies.
Adavale Lane Community Centre is located near Northparkes Mines and is the hub of the rural community.
It is used by local organisations to hold meetings such as Landcare, Local Land Services and Northparkes Mines.
The community also uses the hall for social gatherings through the year such as camp oven nights and Christmas parties.
In the past five years they have concentrated on creating events to support farmers in drought and recently organised a 'Preparing for the Next Drought ' workshop where local agronomists, LLS, RAMPH and Guy Webb from Soil C Quest were speakers.
Adavale Lane Hall committee's vision is to improve the facilities and aesthetics at Adavale Community Centre in order for the hall to be accessed and used by more community organisations, and for a greater range of social functions.
"We believe community halls in rural areas are especially important due to families often being isolated through distance, and the community centre offers farmers a meeting place where they can make connections and friendships," Daneille said.
"The committee is dedicated to strengthening these bonds through creating opportunities and a variety of functions for the community, especially the younger generation, whom they hope will share their kinship and continue on."
