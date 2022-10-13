Parkes Champion-Post

Community paints stunning mural that will be centrepiece at Adavale Lane Community Centre

By Contribued
October 13 2022 - 9:46am
The community has begun working on an amazing project that has been planned and prepared for the past two years, an impressive mural that will form the centrepiece at Adavale Lane Community Centre.

