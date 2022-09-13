Parkes Champion-Post
2023 Parkes Elvis Festival marks 30th anniversary in January

By Christine Little
September 13 2022 - 8:30pm
Elvis Tribute Artists Victor Trevino Jr, Dean Z and Alexander Mitchell, all from the US, will be performing at the 30th anniversary of the Parkes Elvis Festival in January 2023. Pictures supplied

It's been 30 years of the Parkes Elvis Festival and what better way to celebrate than with three international tribute artists, all from the US.

