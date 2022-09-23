Parkes Champion-Post
Parkes records wettest August on record, shire's west and north-west cop drenching this past week

By Christine Little
September 23 2022 - 8:00pm
The NSW SES conducted four flood rescues and evacuated one family to safety after Trundle, Peak Hill and Tullamore, down towards Condobolin and surrounding areas, copped a drenching overnight Wednesday.

