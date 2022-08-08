Parkes Champion-Post

Housing crisis now leading reason for CatholicCare Wilcannia-Forbes services

By Renee Powell
Updated August 9 2022 - 2:57am, first published August 8 2022 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RISING ISSUE: CatholicCare Wilcannia-Forbes Safe Homes Portfolio manager Andrew Bament speaking at a brunch event on Tuesday at Forbes. Picture: SUPPLIED

Demand for the homelessness services of CatholicCare Wilcannia-Forbes has jumped in the past year, as wider sections of the community struggle to find safe and sustainable accommodation.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Parkes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.