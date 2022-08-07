Ball will celebrate frontline workers and tickets are almost gone

Our community is at the forefront of a decision to bring back a ball that celebrates and recognises our emergency services and frontline workers.
It's being described as the event of the year - named the Frontline Services Ball, it will be a black-tie evening on August 20 at the Parkes Leagues Club at 6pm.
The idea stemmed from a very challenging last few years, the hardships locals have experienced as a result and those people who have been there to support us every step of the way.
"Looking back on the last two years it is easy to forget just how challenging these times have been," Gabe Albert from Northparkes Mines said on behalf of the ball's working party.
"After seeing regional areas shut down, plans put on hold and businesses facing the toughest decision-making in recent years, the resilience shown by our community, in the face of such odds, is nothing short of inspiring.
"While we all have our own stories to share, it is important to recognise the work and contributions of those who are there for us rain, hail, shine, drought or mouse plague - and that is our remarkable frontline services."
Gabe said in recognition of and to celebrate all the incredible work these service workers do every day, staff at Northparkes Mines came up with the idea of a fundraising frontline services ball.
The event will also be an opportunity to give back to the community that Gabe says has certainly had its fair share of challenges over the last five years.
To pull off such a feat and make the concept a reality, Northparkes Mines has partnered with the Parkes PCYC.
A working party was formed to ensure the voice of the community was heard, with representatives from Northparkes Mines and each local service such as health, police, Fire and Rescue and SES all keen to hop onboard.
The working party, headed by Gabe, will decide how and where the funds will be spent, the aim being to benefit both the community and services.
"It is important to note that to ensure the maximum amount of funds could benefit our community, Northparkes Mines decided to wholly fund the event for this year," Gabe said.
Northparkes Mines managing director Jianjun Tian said he is pleased to support the Frontline Services Ball.
"We are extremely grateful for the efforts of all the frontline services who have kept our community safe through difficult times," he said.
"Northparkes is committed to supporting our local communities into the future."
The money raised from the inaugural event will go towards an Automated Chest Compression System for the Parkes Health Service, portable defibrillators for Parkes Police vehicles and funds to the Parkes PCYC.
"It wouldn't be a ball if there weren't some fabulous items to auction off that have been generously donated for the event," Gabe said.
The auction will be run by Richard Rice and conducted over Auctions Plus with bids in the room also being taken.
420 tickets went on sale at midday on July 15, three hours later there were 150 tickets left.
With less than two weeks to go, there are just 30 tickets remaining so organisers are urging people to get in quick "so you don't miss out".
Tickets are $100 each and include champagne on arrival, a three course meal by Eat Your Greens and some stellar entertainment by Gabe Music, who are no strangers to rocking stages in Parkes.
Tickets can be purchased at 123Tix, search for Frontline Services Ball: www.123tix.com.au/events/33778/frontline-services-ball.
"So turn up, dig deep and enjoy a night in your best threads, supporting a worthy cause, giving back and celebrating those amazing workers who are always looking out for us," Gabe said.
A Facebook page has been set up for locals to follow for updates on the event.
I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au
