After a successful Agility and Jumping Trial in April, the Parkes and District Kennel Club has been offered an opportunity to host a second trial for the year.
The event will take place this weekend, on Saturday and Sunday, August 6 and 7.
It's shaping up to be a wonderful trial with 60 handlers entered with 620 runs over the weekend.
Kennel Club president Denise Gersbach is thrilled with the number of entries for the trial.
"We have actually had to cap the number of handlers who could enter the trial at 60 as we only have one ring with adequate lighting so we need to finish in daylight," she said.
"We reached the cap very quickly and have a waiting list should anyone have to withdraw.
"Our Parkes trials have become very popular with people from all over NSW and ACT keen to travel to the shire to compete."
The Parkes club will be well represented with club members competing in the Novice, Excellent and Masters divisions.
"Our local club members have been in excellent form on the agility circuit this year and are hoping for some great results at our local trial," Denise said.
The weekend will provide great entertainment for the community with action commencing at the Kennel Club grounds at the Parkes Showground in Victoria Street from 8.30am each day.
There will also be a great raffle running over the weekend with plenty of wonderful prizes to be won. A canteen will be running all weekend providing breakfast, lunch and plenty of snacks for competitors and spectators.
"We have received great support from Parkes Shire Council with the maintenance of our grounds and are very appreciative of their ongoing support of our club," Denise said.
In other news for the club, the Parkes and District Kennel Club had a very successful weekend of trials in Canberra in June.
Several club members braved the cold to compete in the two-day June long weekend Companion Dog Club (CDC) event.
Results as follows:
Denise Gersbach: VESPER - 1st and qualification - Excellent Jumping, 1st and qualification - Novice Agility, 2nd, qualification and Title - Novice Snooker, and 1st and qualification - Novice Agility.
PINKY - 1st and qualification - Novice Snooker.
Fiona Watts: INDIE - 6th and qualification - Masters Jumping, 4th and qualification - Novice Agility, 3rd and qualification - Novice and 4th and qualification - Excellent Pairs.
Lynn Madden: RAIN - 1st and qualification - Excellent Agility and 4th and qualification - Excellent Pairs.
Karen Stubbings: COOPER - 6th place and qualification - Excellent Jumping.
Niki Drage: PO - 1st place and qualification - Masters Agility and 2nd place and qualification - Masters Snooker.
SHAE - Qualification and Title - Excellent Snooker.
