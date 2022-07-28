Parkes Champion-Post
Good News

Parkes passengers could benefit from Regional Express' electric aircraft trial

By Kate Bowyer
Updated July 28 2022 - 11:53am, first published 11:52am
FUTURISTIC: Regional Express deputy chairman John Sharp is hoping a large portion of the airline's fleet will be powered by electric motors within a decade.

PASSENGERS on Regional Express flights from Parkes Airport could be boarding an electric-powered aircraft by the end of the decade.

