One of the Chinese Tallow Trees at the Church Street bus shelter is preventing access and maintenance to an underground sewer main and will need to go.
A report recommending its removal was tabled at Parkes Shire Council's ordinary meeting on Tuesday, with all councillors - except Councillor Bill Jayet who was absent from the meeting - agreeing to proceed.
There are several Chinese Tallow Trees (Supium sebiferum) surrounding the bus shelter.
The tree in question - which has already been fenced off - is adjacent to the public toilet and bus shelter structure, and was originally planted over the existing sewer main that runs north from Clarinda Street up the footpath outside the Kombi Cafe and services the toilet block.
A branch sewer line runs from the approximate location of the tree to service the Kombi Cafe and the property next to it, running across the back of both of these properties.
The report says the tree's large roots are blocking the branch line and preventing access to the sewer.
It is also causing damage to the footpath, creating a trip hazard.
"A new manhole will need to be constructed at the point of connection between the branch line and the main sewer," the report read.
"This can not be facilitated with the tree in place."
The report also says council's Parks and Garden team has indicated, following an assessment, the removal of the tree will allow nearby trees to grow.
"They would expect the canopy to quickly fill in," the report said.
The tree removal, along with the sewer rectification works, will be funded from council's Sewer Maintenance fund and will begin as soon as possible.
I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au
