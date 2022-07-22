Parkes Champion-Post

Chinese Tallow Tree will be removed to allow reconstruction and maintenance of sewer

Christine Little
By Christine Little
July 22 2022 - 12:30pm
HAZARDOUS: The large roots of this Chinese Tallow Tree are blocking access to an underground sewer in Church Street. Photo: CHRISTINE LITTLE

One of the Chinese Tallow Trees at the Church Street bus shelter is preventing access and maintenance to an underground sewer main and will need to go.

