Parkes Shire Council is pleased to announce the launch of the Wiradjuri Ngurambang Exhibition. Council collaborated with representatives of our Aboriginal community to curate an Exhibition of Wiradjuri artefacts to be housed in the Parkes Shire Library and Cultural Centre.
The exhibition was officially opened on Tuesday by Mayor of Parkes Shire Cr Ken Keith OAM, the Exhibition Curatorium, fellow councillors, library staff and community members.
The exhibition is a collection of Wiradjuri stones, objects and artefacts from the Parkes Shire supported by a digital display and interpretation panels to provide a comprehensive and immersive cultural experience.
The Wiradjuri Ngurambang exhibition is proudly funded by the Australian Government's Local Roads and Community Infrastructure Program.
This project is part of Museums and Galleries NSW's Let's Get Digital initiative, proudly supported by the NSW Government through Create NSW as part of Arts Restart.
The Wiradjuri Ngurambang Exhibition is now open for community members and visitors to our region to enjoy and learn more about our local Wiradjuri people and their culture; past, present and future.
To learn more, visit ,council's website at www.parkes.nsw.gov.au.
Are you a not-for-profit organisation in the Parkes Shire? Round 1 of funding for the 2022/23 Community Financial Assistance program is now open. Council is encouraging groups and organisations to apply for a donation, a waiving of fees and charges, seed or growth funding. Applications will close 5.00pm on Friday 13 August 2022. To apply, visit Council's website.
Parkes Shire Youth Voices is hosting their next open meeting. This is a group of young people who gather regularly to consult on programs and activities offered for youth through Parkes Shire Libraries. The next meeting will be on Wednesday 17 August 2022 from 4pm at the Parkes Library. The group is open to local young people aged 12-25 years. A Zoom link will be available for those unable to attend in person. For more information on how to join, please contact the Parkes Library on 02 6861 2309.
On Saturday 23 July 2022, the Mayor and members of Council attended the CWAS AstroFest 2022 David Malin Photography Awards. This is Australia's most prestigious astrophotography award supported by the CSIRO, SunStudios and Celestron Australia. To view the full gallery of breathtaking photos, visit CSIRO's Facebook or LinkedIn page.
Early bird tickets are now on sale for the 2022 Trundle ABBA Festival! Join thousands of Super Troupers on Saturday, October 15 for over nine hours of family-friendly entertainment, headlined by Bjorn Again (AUSTRALIA), the World's no.1 ABBA Tribute Band. Grab your early bird tickets by Sunday, July 31 by visiting www.trundleabbafestival.com.au.
As always, residents are encouraged to keep informed by heading to Council's Facebook page, or subscribe to the monthly e-newsletter via our website, www.parkes.nsw.gov.au.
