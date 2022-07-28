Parkes Shire Youth Voices is hosting their next open meeting. This is a group of young people who gather regularly to consult on programs and activities offered for youth through Parkes Shire Libraries. The next meeting will be on Wednesday 17 August 2022 from 4pm at the Parkes Library. The group is open to local young people aged 12-25 years. A Zoom link will be available for those unable to attend in person. For more information on how to join, please contact the Parkes Library on 02 6861 2309.