Mayoral Message | Wiradjuri Ngurambang Exhibition officially open

By Mayor Ken Keith
July 28 2022 - 5:45am
OFFICIALLY OPEN: Wiradjuri Ngurambang Exhibition is a permanent display at the Parkes Library and Cultural Centre and was officially opened on Tuesday evening. Photo: Parkes Shire Council

Wiradjuri Ngurambang Exhibition

Parkes Shire Council is pleased to announce the launch of the Wiradjuri Ngurambang Exhibition. Council collaborated with representatives of our Aboriginal community to curate an Exhibition of Wiradjuri artefacts to be housed in the Parkes Shire Library and Cultural Centre.

