Parkes Champion-Post
Crime

Property thefts on the rise in East Parkes

By Newsroom
July 13 2022 - 8:23am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Property thefts on the rise in East Parkes

Parkes Police are seeking the assistance from the community on a number of thefts that have occurred in town.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Parkes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.