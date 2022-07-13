Property thefts on the rise in East Parkes

Parkes Police are seeking the assistance from the community on a number of thefts that have occurred in town.
A Scorpion generator (black and red) has been stolen from a Forbes Road address in Parkes around 11.20pm on July 7.
Police are seeking information about a male person driving a silver Holden Commodore sedan that was seen in the vicinity of the theft.
The generator is identifiable by several features.
A Ryobi battery powered lawnmower and whipper snipper were also taken from a home in Christina Close between June 27 and July 6.
"The property was removed from the rear of a house and remains outstanding," Chief Inspector Scott Rayner said.
"If any person knows the identify of the offender and/or whereabouts of stolen property, please contact Crime Stoppers or Parkes Police."
A quantity of beverages were stolen from a house in Danilenko Street on Monday.
Police are forensically examining items associated with this crime scene as well as viewing CCTV footage. Police are seeking information from the public on the idenity of the offender/s.
"There has been an increase in property theft from houses and vehicles in the eastern part of Parkes," Chief Inspector Rayner said.
Meanwhile police have arrested one of three outstanding offenders wanted on warrants.
A 30-year-old male from Parkes was charged with three outstanding warrants and three fresh offences. He was refused bail and will appear before Parkes Local Court in August.
Police are still seeking Eric Samuels, aged 32, in connection with several outstanding warrants. The offender is believed to be in Parkes.
A 37-year-old female and 61-year-old male have both been charged with affray and common assault following the assault of a 22-year-old male outside a licensed premises.
