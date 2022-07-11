Parkes Champion-Post

Child restraint checks show all were incorrectly fitted in Parkes

By Newsroom
July 11 2022 - 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
IMPORTANT: Parkes Shire Council's Road Safety and Injury Prevention Officer, Melanie Suitor, at last month's restraint safety check day. Photo: SUPPLIED

Last month's free child restraint checking event, a service provided by Parkes Shire Council, discovered that all of the child restraints checked were incorrectly fitted.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Parkes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.