Supporting a local school is at the centre of a little fundraiser organised by a Parkes business.
Elders Real Estate Parkes is giving families an opportunity to win a toy tractor by purchasing a raffle ticket for $2, or three for $5.
McPhersons Parts and Service in Parkes has kindly donated the toy tractor for the occasion.
The funds raised will go to Parkes East Public School for some much needed resources.
"We will be selling tickets for the next few months, with the winning ticket drawn at the Parkes East Public School fate in September," Elders property manager Tiffany Doughty said.
Tickets can be found at Elders Real Estate, on the corner of Clarinda and Church streets, McPhersons Parts and Service and at Parkes East Public School.
Elders branch manager Ian Simpson wanted to show his support to the community and decided to host the campaign.
He's been running similar fundraisers for a few years now.
Ian also manages the Forbes Elders branch who are doing their own fundraiser but for Forbes Public School.
I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au
