Parkes Boars have cemented their position in the top three with a win over the Narromine Gorilla's in the Red Cross Shield round last Saturday.
In a hard fought match the Boars ran out winners, picking up a bonus point, 28-20 after coming from behind early.
Narromine opened the scoring with a penalty goal before Parkes took the lead with a converted try in the 30th minute of a very even first 30 minute.
Returning the favour Narromine fought their way to the line and crossed next to the post giving them a one point lead. Narromine (8) Parkes (7).
Parkes then responded with a length of field try after great passing amongst the team to cross wide of the posts. The conversion hit the posts but Parkes went to the break up 12-8.
The second half saw Parkes attacking the line pushing the Narromine side into frenzied defence.
Following solid work the forward pack monstered the Narromine line and with a team effort Ben Ryan found the line half way between the post and the sideline to takes Parkes further ahead 17 to 8.
A penalty goal to Parkes courtesy of Jake Hardy from in front extended the Boars lead to 20-8.
Hardy then sent the Boars further ahead, adding another 3 points with a further penalty before Narromine hit back with a length of the field effort.
With the conversion waved away Parkes still lead comfortably 23-13.
At this point Parkes seemed to lose concentration in the centre and Narromine hit back with a converted try and suddenty there was only three points in the match at 23-20.
Following a well controlled run of six phases the Boars crossed for a converted try to seal the match 28-20.
Time is up, Parkes takes the match with a bonus point win 28-20.
1 point: Mick Riley. 2 points: Rory Nock. 3 points: Jason Lowe. Players player: Jason Lowe.
Next weekend all three teams will face off against the Mudgee Wombats. Womens X kick off at 12:55, 2nd XV at 1:55 1st XV at 3:15pm.
It is the clubhouse week with the first grade jumpers up for sale following the match, proceeds to help finish the Spicer Oval clubhouse.
