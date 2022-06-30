Poor start costly for Boars second grade

A poor start from the Boars second grade didn't help the side's cause when they met Narromine last weekend.
From the kick off Parkes took the ball on the 22 metre line and ran into a solid wall of defence.
Narromine managed to steal the ball in open play bolting across the line for the game's first points.
With the conversion successful Parkes were on the back foot down 7-0 but the Boars were able to hit straight back with their centre crossing under the posts.
With the conversion successful scores were level at 7-7 and the two sides were back to square one.
However, the joy was short-lived and Narromine responded from the restart and scored under the posts.
The conversion was again successful with the score now Narromine 14 to Parkes 7.
Narromine then scored twice in quick time, adding a further 14 points to their total and suddenly the game was out of reach for Parkes, down 28-7 before the Boars crossed for a converted try 28-14.
With three minutes left on the clock Narromine stole the ball from Parkes who attacking the line, resulting in a length of the field run by Narromine which came up short due to a try saving tackle by Stephen Unger.
Despite the brave defence Narromine crossed next to the posts in the following phase. The conversion was again successful taking the full time score to 34-14.
1 point: Jackson Guy.
2 points: Sam Hawker.
3 points: William Woods.
Players player: William Woods.
