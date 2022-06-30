Parkes Champion-Post

Poor start costly for Boars second grade

By Newsroom
Updated June 30 2022 - 12:04pm, first published 12:00pm
LOSS: Parkes Boars second grade go down 34-14 to Narromine.

A poor start from the Boars second grade didn't help the side's cause when they met Narromine last weekend.

