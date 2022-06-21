Parkes Champion-Post

PART gives Parkes Council go ahead to raise rates above annual rate peg

By Newsroom
Updated June 21 2022 - 11:11pm, first published 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RATE PEG: Parkes Shire Council - pictured Mayor Ken Keith OAM - felt they were "going backwards" with the initial 0.7 per cent rate peg limit. Photo: CHRISTINE LITTLE

Parkes Shire Council, and 85 other NSW councils, have been given the green light to raise their rates above the annual rate peg.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Parkes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.