What's in it for Parkes? Highlights from NSW Budget

NSW should be back in the black in 2024/25, with Treasurer Matt Kean laying down the prospect of a turnaround as the state rebounds from the impacts of COVID-19 and devastating floods.
The NSW government handed down its 2022/23 budget on Tuesday, confirming a $16.6 billion bottom line and forecasting a deficit of $11.3 billion for the 12 months ahead.
The deficit for the current year marks an improvement from half-year forecasts, which predicted the state to be $19.5 billion in the red.
The government said record low unemployment and strong consumer and business spending had led to the budget upgrade, despite pressures from COVID-19 Delta and Omicron waves and the flood crisis in the state's north earlier this year.
So what's in it for Parkes?
Western NSW will benefit from significant investments across a range of services in the 2022-23 budget.
In Parkes $219 million will go towards completing the delivery of the 4800 hectare Parkes Special Activation Precinct.
And a further $88.6 million will continue construction of the Parkes Bypass, as part of the Newell Highway upgrades (state and federally funded).
$68.4 million has been set aside for the planning and construction of overtaking lanes along the full length of the Newell Highway (state and federally funded), including in the Central West.
Parkes has already seen such overtaking lanes completed in the shire over the last few years.
Meanwhile further afield - $4.7 million has been announced for planning the Newell Highway Flood Mitigation works between West Wyalong and Forbes.
$32.8 million will commence construction of a new Dubbo Bridge on the Newell Highway over the Macquarie River (state and federally funded) and $306.3 million to continue the Dubbo Health Service redevelopment (stages 1 to 4, car park and Cancer Centre).
The Western NSW Local Health District will receive $6 million to upgrade biomedical equipment across its district.
The redevelopment of the Cowra Hospital receives $110.2 million, on top of the $40 million additional funding.
And $142.9 million will continue planning upgrades to the Great Western Highway between Katoomba and Lithgow (state and federally funded).
