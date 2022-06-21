To all men and families in ours and surrounding communities:
Michael, Peg and I organised a Prostate Cancer Support and Awareness Group a few years ago with the assistance of Bernadette Orange to encourage men of all ages to be aware of this dreadful disease and hopefully have some of those affected come together to support one another with confidential group discussions.
The three of us had been affected in some way and wanted men and their families to be aware how prostate cancer can be quite stressful and challenging.
Regular monthly gatherings were held, sometimes with local doctors or other medical services to gather or query information.
The group also organised public meetings with different specialists treating prostate cancer which were very well attended.
During the period before COVID we unfortunately lost some very good members, many were helped in different ways, and some have been blessed to continue on with life.
Post-COVID the future of the group is in doubt as we are unable to attract men who have or are travelling on the prostate journey to attend our meetings.
The number of men who, during the Outback Classic Rally and outside of meetings, spoke of their experiences with cancer tends to indicate a group is still required for support. But unfortunately they do not attend the meetings.
Men are well known to be reluctant to share their medical problems, whether that or embarrassment is the reason we do not know.
Both Michael and I reach the age of 84 this year and would not like to see this essential service collapse - we are both committed to the continuation of the group.
All men, be aware of the health issues surrounding prostate cancer and please discuss the subject with your local doctor.
Our meetings are held on the fourth Tuesday of each month at 7pm at Neighbourhood Central, Currajong Street, Parkes. The next meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, June 28.
All are welcome, male or partners.
