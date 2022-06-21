Parkes Champion-Post
Parkes Gamers Group launches for 2022

By Newsroom
Updated June 21 2022 - 1:34pm, first published 1:30pm
WHAT A TURN OUT: Parkes Gamers Group organisers were thrilled to see 14 people attend their first meeting for 2022. Photo: SUPPLIED

Is finding that fourth person to join you for a game of Monopoly like pulling teeth?

