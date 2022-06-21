Is finding that fourth person to join you for a game of Monopoly like pulling teeth?
Well the struggle is over!
Advertisement
With the construction of a space in town for all-things creative, came the creation of the Parkes Gamers Group.
The group held its first meeting for 2022 on June 17 in the MarraMarra Makerspace Studio at the Parkes Shire Library and Cultural Centre.
Fourteen players attended the first event - that's a whole lotta' new friends to play board games, tabletop skirmish games and cards with.
"It was fantastic to see such a variety being played at our first event," said Jacob Cass, one of the group's organisers.
"After COVID-19 put our plans to launch our group on hold and kept us at home, it was great to see so many people attend."
Parkes Gamers Group meets monthly at the MarraMarra Makerspace in the Parkes Shire Library and Cultural Centre and is a free community event.
"The Parkes Gamers Group is open to all ages, with children under 15 needing an accompanying adult," Jacob said.
"We have many veteran players in the club who are happy to teach new players how to play.
"We encourage everyone to come and see what we offer from board games, Magic The Gathering, Warhammer, Kings of War, Dungeons and Dragons; the possibilities are endless!"
The Parkes Gamers Group will next meet on Friday, July 22 from 6pm to late.
If you want to learn more about the group, you can follow them on Facebook, search for Parkes Gamers Group.
READ ALSO:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.