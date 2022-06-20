Parkes knows how to stage a great reading day!
That's the word coming out of the latest National Paint The Town REaD Conference in Sydney.
And after two years celebrating our reading day either virtually or at home, the Paint Parkes REaD committee couldn't be more delighted to bring the event back to the town's CBD this year.
The annual community reading day is set down for Friday, August 26 starting at 9:30am, with this year's theme 'Paint Parkes REaD, Rhymingly'.
The theme is focusing on traditional nursery rhymes, contemporary rhymes, ditties and made-up rhymes - basically all things rhyming.
Schools and preschools are doing craft and artwork based on the theme, as well as creating banners for the art exhibition at the Parkes Show, which takes place that following Monday, August 29 until Wednesday, August 31.
"This year we are finally able to hold our community event downtown in the CBD and Cooke Park," Paint Parkes REaD committee member Shonel Redfern said excitingly.
"The committee is delighted that we will again be able to celebrate literacy and spread the "read, talk, sing and rhyme to children right from birth" message with the community."
And what's better is that local businesses throw their full support behind the message and get involved in one way or another, such as dressing up or in red and decorating their shops.
The ladies at Janice Cassidy Hair Salon strutted their stuff in the famous reading day overalls during this year's Elvis Festival as part of the Speedway theme.
It was also a great opportunity to promote Paint Parkes REaD.
"This is an example of the great support Parkes businesses always give to community events," Shonel said.
"We can't wait to see the decorations the businesses of the Parkes community will create for this year's Paint Parkes REaD Reading Day."
In some big and exciting news for the committee, Parkes has also been chosen to host the Ninth National Paint The Town REaD Conference in September 2023 that will see delegates travelling from across the nation to attend, including Western Australia.
"As 2023 marks 25 years since the holding of the first Parkes Community Reading Day, a huge silver and red celebration will be held in conjunction with the conference," Shonel said.
