Thank you Bob and Dawn, our new life members for 2LVR

Lachlan Valley Radio has announced two long-serving volunteers - Forbes' Bob Grant and Parkes' Dawn Parker - life members.
The two were congratulated and presented with life membership certificates by Lachlan Valley Radio Inc president Greg Whitworth.
Dawn Parker was introduced to 2LVR more than 20 years ago by good friend Bill Hawken, but she was never going to go on air.
She has been on the committee for 16 years, helped in the office for some time and always made herself available to do fundraising for the station.
Dawn is a busy volunteer in a number of community organisations including Parkes Soccer Association, where she managed the canteen for more than 16 years, and Parkes Railway Bowling Club.
You might also have seen her at the races and trots, running the on-course totalisator at meetings across the district.
Gradually Bill persuaded her to join him in his programs, Mainly Country music, and in 2007 she went solo and presented her first program.
Bill and Dawn co-hosted a Tuesday program, the Thursday night country music show and Saturday night "Come what May".
Dawn still presents eight hours a week of music for 2LVR listeners, through her Tuesday and Sunday programs.
The committee has great pleasure in awarding her life membership of 2LVR.
Bob Grant has been with 2LVR more than 20 years and has filled just about every shift running breakfast, morning, afternoon and night programs.
Fellow Lachlan Valley Radio Inc life member Kevin Dwyer described him as one of the station's most ardent fundraisers, teaming up with his late wife Ruth to run the gates at Forbes Rugby Club.
For years the couple manned the card table at the entry to the rugby grounds at home games through winter, in rain, hail, frost or sunshine, with the station receiving a percentage of the takings as a donation.
The couple also worked on the Show canteen, with Ruth making and donating slices, biscuits and more for sale.
Bob has also worked at station raffles and barbecues, and on the gates for the Jockey Club.
Not only that, he has stepped up to committee positions as treasurer, secretary, vice president, coordinator and committee member over many years.
"After retiring, Bob returned to announcing a few years back, he can't keep away from the place, and now does quite a lot of fill-in spots," Kevin said.
"It is with great honour and gratitude that the committee of 2LVR are pleased to present him with life membership of Lachlan Valley Radio."
