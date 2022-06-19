Parkes Champion-Post

Thank you Bob and Dawn, our new life members for 2LVR

June 19 2022 - 8:30pm
LIFE MEMBERSHIP: Dawn Parker accepts her life membership certificate from Lachlan Valley Radio president Greg Whitworth. Picture: SUPPLIED

Lachlan Valley Radio has announced two long-serving volunteers - Forbes' Bob Grant and Parkes' Dawn Parker - life members.

