What a Super Trouper! Parkes Shire Council has confirmed it will be managing the 2022 Trundle ABBA Festival in October.
That means all you Dancing Queens out there can get back to practicing those moves and all those Mamma Mias can continue making those sequined dresses and flares.
Advertisement
The festival is locked in for Saturday, October 15.
But first council would like to talk with the community about what's ahead.
They're hosting a community consultation session on Monday, June 20 between 6pm-7pm at the Trundle War Memorial Hall.
"This is the perfect opportunity for the community to share ideas and feedback to assist in council's planning for the event," Mayor Ken Keith OAM said.
"Come along and help shape the 2022 festival."
There hasn't been an ABBA Festival in Trundle for the past two years because of the Covid-19 pandemic.
In April Parkes Shire Council agreed 'in principle' to manage the festival after Trundle ABBA Festival Inc approached them to take on its ownership and management.
Councillors had expressed concerns at the time about the workload for their events staff, the festival's ongoing cost and the ability to secure enough volunteers to ensure it's run efficiently.
For further information or questions contact council's events team on 6862 6000 or email events@parkes.nsw.gov.au.
READ ALSO:
Send a letter to the editor by filling out the form below.
I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au
I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.