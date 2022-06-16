Parkes Champion-Post
Photos

The smiling faces from the 2022 Parkes Picnic Races

Christine Little
By Christine Little
Updated June 16 2022 - 9:28am, first published 9:25am
Racegoers to this year's Parkes Picnic Races on Saturday had a blast, despite the chilly weather and numbers being down on previous years.

Christine Little

Christine Little

Parkes Champion Post editor

I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au

