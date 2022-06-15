"We've never seen the races boogie this hard!"
These were the words from Parkes-based band Foxxy Cleopatra, posted to social media the day after the annual Parkes Picnic Races.
Advertisement
The local singers and musicians were the entertainment for the long-weekend social event on Saturday, and Picnics president Tim Keith whole-heartedly agreed the atmosphere was great.
Besides them not having the same amount of numbers as in previous years and not as many tents as they would have liked, Mr Keith said the day was still a lot of fun.
"The band Foxxy Cleopatra was very, very popular," he said.
"It was a pleasant day, the weather was fine - cool obviously.
"We had a young crowd and they were well behaved."
Among the highlights of the races is the Fashions on the Field, with this year's Elegant Lady winner catching the eyes of judges for a second time in two months.
The 2022 Elegant Lady just so happens to be Parkes beautician Ashleigh Smith, who is also the 2022 Miss Priscilla.
Baden Wakefield is this year's Stylish Man, while the Millinery winner is Deb Parish and Ian and Carmel Hatherley were named Best Dressed Couple.
Mr Keith and his committee congratulated the day's winners and thanked the judges - Natalie Perrin and Elizabeth Pukchang - for their involvement in the Fashions on the Field competition.
"I'd like to thank our hard-working committee, it's only a small committee but they do fantastic work," Mr Keith said.
"And thank you to all who came out for the races this year."
READ MORE:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Bookmark www.parkeschampionpost.com.au
Follow us on Facebook
Advertisement
Follow us on Instagram
I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au
I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.