Tiff all smiles with home-track win at successful 2022 Parkes Picnic Races

By Colin Hodges
Updated June 14 2022 - 2:40am, first published 2:19am
The beaming smile from the jockey said it all when Tiffany Jeffries, to generous applause from the big crowd, trotted Annie's Missile back to the enclosure on Saturday after winning at Parkes.

