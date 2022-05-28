Count down to June long weekend, Parkes Picnic Races, is on

news, local-news,

Two things happen in Australia on the long weekend in June: a royal birthday and the Parkes Coradgery and Diggers Amateur Picnic races. For more than 120 years this volunteer committee has been holding what they reckon is the best social event on the calendar in the midwest of NSW. This event has survived two world wars, two pandemics, bushfires floods and plagues of all proportions. "They just can't stop us," chairman Tim Keith says. The committee is very proud of the work carried out to stage yet another massive annual social gathering for the Parkes and wider community this June long weekend, on Saturday June 11. For generations locals and expats assemble at Parkes race course in June to catch up, reconnect and socialise. "It's quite the spectacle," long standing secretary Mark Olson says. "I have been to Royal Ascot, attended a Melbourne Cup and witnessed Winx winning her last race but nothing compares to a Parkes Picnic Races and Fashions on the field experience," committee member Karen O'Neill adds. The committee is hoping the weather gods smile upon us with a classic winter's day to help smash attendance records for the June 11 meeting. Parkes Services Club are to be congratulated as being our major sponsor for the day. Platinum sponsors Agri-West, Telscope Tyres and McPhersons. The Railway Hotel and Coats Hire have also added greatly to the much needed sponsorship pool. The committee is still taking tent site bookings, we're being urged to get your site booked. Tickets for the day are available online through 123tix.com.au There will be five races set down for decision in an action-packed day. Bookmakers, bands, beers and bubbly are on offer for an event that has stood the test of time. Band Foxy Cleopatra will provide entertainment. This extremely small committee do a massive job to keep this iconic event going and they are always on the lookout for new members and volunteers to keep this event going for another 122 years. Contact Mark on 0427 647 170 for more information on how you can help this year and in future.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/7A3x4DUEBwtd2mkQgj6Htd/fc8ab1e0-9584-4fd3-addf-001ab30f3272.JPG/r0_169_3116_1930_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Count down to June long weekend, Parkes Picnic Races, is on